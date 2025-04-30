Source: Controversial govt letter riles Mat’land region – The Southern Eye

STAKEHOLDERS in Matabeleland have reacted angrily to social media reports that the Local Government and Public Works ministry cautioned Bulawayo mayor David Coltart for meeting King Bulelani at his offices.

It is said Coltart engaged Bulelani without government approval.

However, Local Government and Public Works ministry spokesperson Gabriel Masvora yesterday told Southern Eye that his office was not aware of the purported letter.

“Let me trace, but most officers are saying they are not aware. It was going to be easy to see who signed it. Something with a signature is easy to trace,” he said.

But part of the letter widely circulated in the region indicated that the meeting held at the Bulawayo Mayor’s Parlour on April 21 this year was “unlawful and wrongful”, adding that “a pseudo character known as Bulelani was addressed as King Bulelani at your behest”.

“As you may be aware, the government of Zimbabwe has over the years incessantly denounced and dissociated itself from a self-proclaimed “King” Bulelani, who illegally claims to be the legitimate heir to the now defunct throne of King Lobengula.

“The ministry would like to advise you, as the mayor the City of Bulawayo and any other functionary of City of Bulawayo to desist from entertaining this charlatan self-styled “King” Bulelani as such behaviour is not only criminal, but has the negative effect of misleading the general public.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Zimbabwe Constitution does not have a provision for kingship hence his claim is baseless, unfounded and a nullity.”

The letter cited section 283(a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with sections 3(1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act which provides that the appointment, removal and suspension of chiefs “must be done by the President on the recommendation of the provincial assembly of chief”.

Reacting to the letter, legal experts Kudakwashe Tandabantu Moyo and Shepherd Sindiso Mazibisa expressed concern over the letter’s tone and language.

“King Bulelani, a confirmed descendant of King Lobengula, has been accepted by his followers as a cultural king. His actions and those of his community, do not violate any law of Zimbabwe.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013, while it does not formally recognise kingship as a governmental or political office, equally does not prohibit individuals from exercising their cultural rights.

“These rights are expressly protected under section 60(1) (freedom of conscience, thought, opinion and belief), section 63 (right to participate in the cultural life of one’s choice) and section 64 (right to use one’s language and culture.”

They argued that King Bulelani has not sought to usurp or perform any governmental or administrative functions such as the collection of taxes, the establishment of courts, the administration of justice or the exercise of political authority reserved for the State or for constitutionally-recognised traditional leaders.

“Consequently, there is no legal or constitutional basis to regard the activities of King Bulelani and his followers as unlawful or unconstitutional. I am now King Mazibisa Shepherd Sindiso I hope to get my letter from the Hon minister in the coming days,” Mazibisa said.

Coltart refused to comment on the matter yesterday.