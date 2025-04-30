Source: Masvingo man gets 12 years for armed robbery – The Southern Eye

A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Mukotosi village in Masvingo has been sentenced to an effective seven years in prison for armed robbery at the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Courts.

Farai Magobo was initially sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and three years of the sentence was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

An additional two years were suspended on condition of he restitution.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on March 9 this year, Magobo and an accomplice, who is still at large, ambushed Watch Makayi, a local driver, after he disembarked from a taxi near Mutsa Lodge in Beitbridge.

“The complainant had just collected R200 000 from his employer’s shops, which he was delivering to a residence. Magobo sprayed Makayi in the face while his accomplice brandished a pistol threatening to kill the complainant, the statement read.

“The cash was hidden in food bowls, plastic containers and red plastic bags. As the robbers fled, the complainant screamed for help and bystanders gave chase: The armed accomplice fired four shots.

“Magobo was caught by a member of the public, who noticed him while he was carrying pepper spray and a red paper bag. R15 000 was recovered from the offender, the remaining R185 000 was not recovered and the accomplice remains at large.”

The NPA said Makayi positively identified Magobo.

A spent cartridge and the pepper spray were produced in court as exhibits.