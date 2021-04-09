Source: Council boss arrested for appointing himself town clerk – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By COURT reporter

Harare City Council director of works Zvenyika Chawatama appeared in court yesterday for the second time in a week charged with fraud after he allegedly appointed himself town clerk.

He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling today.

Meanwhile, two sisters have been arrested after they were found in possession of cocaine worth $560 000.

The arrest of the sisters Oshilla (36) and Panashe (23) Chikwenha of Chitungwiza, who are suspected to be part of a drug-peddling syndicate responsible for trafficking cocaine from Brazil and India, came just few days after the arrest of two Brazilians carrying the same drug.

The duo was found in possession of 2,89 grammes of cocaine and 546 grammes of methamphetamine worth $560 000 at their place of residence.

They were also found with four passports with valid Indian visas.

The two appeared before magistrate Ngoni Nduna charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

They were not asked to plead to the charge and are expected to apply for bail today.

Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State.