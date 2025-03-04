Council plans to splurge US$100 000 on kombi

Herald Correspondent

HARARE City Council has come under fire for its plan to purchase an 18-seater kombi (omnibus) for US$100 000, amid accusations of misplaced priorities and inflated prices.

The outrage follows the cash-strapped city’s publication of a notice in a newspaper seeking powers to borrow US$21 299 800 to finance various service delivery initiatives, which include the purchase of an 18-seater omnibus at a cost of US$100 000.

This revelation comes at a time when the City is reportedly paying out a total of US$53 000 in salaries for one post, with suspended Town Clerk, Engineer Hosiah Chisango, receiving US$27 000, and Acting Engineer, Mabhena Moyo, earning US$26 000 per month.

In separate interviews, Harare residents expressed shock and outrage over the city’s misplaced priorities, questioning the benefits they would derive from the purchase of a US$100 000 kombi.

“Surely, you cannot justify spending US$100 000 on an 18-seater kombi at a time when council districts do not have solar backup,” Ms Caroline Gumbeze from Budiriro said.

“Just imagine, if you were to install solar panels backed up with lithium batteries, we could power up to 50 council offices. As it stands, cashiers are taking advantage of load shedding to loot foreign currency using manual systems, so if we are to invest in solar systems we would have plugged another revenue leak.”

Another resident, Mr William Chari said: “We are aware that someone plans to import a used kombi, which can be purchased for between US$10 000 and US$12 000, and then falsify documents to make it appear as though it was bought for US$100 000.”

Mr Clive Chaparadza, another Harare resident, suggested that it would be more cost-effective to import a 52-seater Yutong bus, which currently costs around US$80 000 before duty.

“Look, the price is almost similar to that of a bus, and you wonder why a struggling council is prioritising an expensive omnibus when there’s a cheaper alternative.”

Also angering residents is the fact that the council, in its proposal, allocated over US$2 million for operational vehicles, whereas only US$60 000 has been earmarked for the purchase of five much-needed refuse compactors.

Mr Amos Chigunwe, another concerned resident, said council’s priorities seem skewed adding that the focus should be on providing essential services to ratepayers.

“This council’s obsession with vehicles is truly baffling, especially when essential services like refuse collection are being neglected.

“It’s astonishing that the company contracted to supply Toyota Fortuners for executives delivered on time, yet the same efficiency isn’t applied to acquiring refuse compactors, which are crucial for maintaining public health and sanitation.”

However, Mayor Jacob Mafume defended the council, saying the prices listed may not reflect the actual costs, but rather serve as estimates for securing borrowing powers.

He recently justified the decision to borrow, saying that it was the only way to improve service delivery.

“We will have to borrow, as there is no city in the world that has survived on cash alone,” Mayor Mafume said.

“However, we need to ensure that the borrowed funds are ring-fenced and utilised effectively. To avoid leakages, we will ensure that the money goes directly to the suppliers. We are confident that we will be able to utilise the funds efficiently.”