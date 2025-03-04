Mbizi police post rehabilitated

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), in partnership with the Southerton Constituency Community Development Trust (SCCDT), has rehabilitated Mbizi Police Post in Highfield suburb of Harare, now recognised as a liberation heritage site.

This police post played a significant role during the liberation struggle, serving as a detention centre for many nationalists under the Ian Smith regime.

SCCDT recently submitted a proposal to the ZRP requesting approval for a US$10 000 donation to fund the renovations and establish the police post as a heritage site. The request received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

“Please kindly accept our donation of US$10 000 for the rehabilitation of Mbizi Police Station, whose roof was ripped off by torrential rainfall. Mbizi Police Station is of paramount importance due to its rich history, including the incarceration of liberation stalwarts like the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe,” Cde Andrew Makahamadze, chairman of SCCDT, said in the letter.

Cde Makahamadze expressed pride in their partnership with the ZRP.