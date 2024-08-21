Source: Police probe death of ex-top cop at lover’s house –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating the circumstances leading to the death of a former senior police officer, who allegedly lost his life during a sexcapade in Chitungwiza on Monday.

According to a police memorandum, retired Chief Superintendent Francis Matsika (57) started gasping for air after having sex twice with his lover Blessing Zuva (45).

Matsika is said to have collapsed and died prompting Zuva to make a police report.

“(The) deceased was lying face up naked (and) covered with a brown cover bed. No visible injuries were noted,” read part of the memo.

According to Zuva, Matsika came with a plastic bag containing 10 litres of cooking oil and one pint of milk.

He then allegedly instructed Zuva to mix a concoction containing milk and salt to cure his erectile dysfunction.

He then met his fate during the act.

Investigations are in progress under ZRP Zengeza RRB 6071208 to ascertain the cause of death of the now deceased through a post-mortem.