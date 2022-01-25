Source: Court orders Kariba to pay $5m Zinwa debt – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE High Court has ordered Kariba Municipality to pay $5 276 797,33 to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) plus 5% interest for arrears dating back to February last year.

High Court judge Justice David Mangota last Thursday also ordered the municipality to pay full costs of the suit.

“It is ordered that judgment be, and is hereby entered in favour of the plaintiff (Zinwa) as against the defendant (Kariba Municipality) for the amount of $5 276 797,33 together with interest at the prescribed rate of 5% per annum calculated from the date of summons to the date of payment in full and cost of suit,” the judge ruled.

This is not the first time the local authority has been taken to court over water arrears.

In 2012, former Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese ordered the municipality to pay more than US$100 000 with interest for water supplied from the year 2009, ending a three-year legal battle.