Coventry gets massive send-off

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe (left), International Olympic Committee president-elect Dr Kirsty Coventry and Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Nicholas Moyo dance at the farewell dinner on Wednesday

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Former Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry, received a heartfelt farewell on Wednesday night at the Heritage Village along Solomon Mujuru Drive in Harare.

The event transformed into a spectacular celebration, bringing together stars, sports administrators, and music lovers to enjoy an evening filled with delicious food and camaraderie.

Everything was on point, from the lighting and sound to the overall flow of the programme.

Despite many attendees arriving late due to traffic congestion, the farewell dinner exceeded expectations, with various speakers sharing glowing tributes to Coventry.

Coventry is set to leave Zimbabwe to assume her prestigious new role as the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

She was honoured with a send-off that will be cherished by many.

This was after March 20 when she made history by becoming the first woman and the first African to win the IOC presidency, achieving this remarkable feat in a single round of voting and succeeding Thomas Bach.

Having served in the Cabinet of Zimbabwe with distinction for seven years, Dr Coventry’s contributions have left a lasting impact on the nation’s sporting and cultural landscape.

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), in collaboration with various stakeholders, organised a remarkable banquet celebrating not only the achievements of the Zimbabwean arts and sports community, but also the unity and spirit that binds them together.

This occasion turned out to be a truly unforgettable night, showcasing diverse talents under one roof.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, the new Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, was the guest of honour.

Minister Sanyatwe urged Dr Coventry to continue carrying the Zimbabwean flag with pride.

“It is a special night for all of us as we gather to celebrate a remarkable individual. This is your life — a true champion both on and off the field, a beloved friend and sister, the golden girl. We are here to bid you farewell and not goodbye, as she embarks on a new and profoundly significant chapter as the president-elect of the International Olympic Committee.

“As a swimmer, she graced the world stage with her exceptional talent, bringing immense pride and glory to Zimbabwe, our motherland. Her Olympic medals are a clear testimony to her sheer determination and hard work. She has indeed inspired generations of young athletes to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence,” he said.

Renowned musician Jah Prayzah, who accepted the invitation to perform on short notice, delivered a flawless act that left many in awe. He made it easier for himself by playing crowd favorites like “Chiremerera” and “Ndibikireiwo Doro Munyama Upere,” much to the delight of his fans.

His backing group complemented him from start to finish with energy-sapping dances.

It was a joy to witness Minister Sanyatwe and Dr Coventry dancing in the auditorium alongside Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo, who later delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks.

Dr Coventry showed the crowd her love for Zimbabwean music as she danced to Jah Prayzah’s songs.

She urged the new Minister to continue empowering young talent to realise their potential.

“I was so privileged to see young people in our country who have an extraordinary amount of talent, and it’s our job to ensure that we create an environment for those young talents to succeed and reach their dreams.

“So please keep working hard on their behalf; keep pushing forward the Ministry. Please keep pushing forward all of the different councils and boards because everything and every decision that you’re making today will ensure that the youth of our community reach their full potential,” she said.

The auditorium was alive with top artists, including Albert Nyathi, Hope Masike, Chirikure Chirikure, Sarah Dhliwayo, Peter Churu, and award-winning music promoter Partson Chimbodza.

Soccer administrators, including new Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi and Simba Bhora Football Club owner Dr Simba Ndoro, followed the proceedings with keen interest.

The night almost turned into a fashion show, with ladies donning floor-length gowns that resonated with the dress code of the evening.

Being a black-tie event, it was encouraging to see most men dapper designer suits, showcasing their fashion sense.

Dr Coventry was pampered with gifts, including artifacts and portraits that she will keep as mementos of the night.