WhatsApp groups give away protestors

THE majority of the 107 suspects linked to the Monday protests were tracked down through a WhatsApp group and social media activity.

The group, code-named “Nyokayemabhunu”, allegedly coordinated chaos—including stoning police, barricading roads with burning tyres, and chanting anti-government slogans.

Investigators infiltrated the encrypted chat, uncovering messages that plotted the unrest.

The group’s alleged ringleader, Knox Chiwero, operated it using a South African-registered number, raising suspicions of cross-border involvement. Authorities are now pursuing him and other key figures.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for more suspects who are linked to the case and they have since identified some of them.

“Some of the suspects have since been identified through WhatsApp groups which they were using to send messages and in Masvingo we have identified two more suspects. Social media was being used to coordinate these criminal acts.

“We are casting the net wide to identify these initiators of criminal acts and they were also threatening people in their communities using social media,” he said.

Recently, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) condemned cyberbullying and warned those perpetrating it that they risk being prosecuted.

Cyberbullying is a malicious act that involves sending or posting harmful, intimidating, or humiliating messages or information on social media platforms, private chats, or other digital forums.

Under Section 4 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act (Chapter 9:23), anyone convicted of cyberbullying may face a fine or imprisonment for up to 10 years or both a fine and imprisonment.

Comm Nyathi said the law will certainly take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations.

He said police will continue to deploy officers in strategic positions to thwart any criminal activities.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for maintaining law and order during the recent attempts by some individuals and groups to incite violence and engage in criminal acts in the country on 31 March 2025. The situation in the country remains peaceful and conducive for all socio-economic activities.

“The police will continue to deploy officers in strategic positions in support of the current serene environment,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said on Monday, police recorded a few reports of violence and malicious property damage.

“The Police arrested 107 suspects throughout the country for participating in violent and unsanctioned demonstrations. Most of these arrests were made at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square in Harare.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and disregard social media calls to engage in violent acts or hoodwinked into join unlawful gatherings targeted at looting and other criminal acts. The law will certainly take its course on unruly elements who commit criminal acts under the guise of demonstrations,” Comm Nyathi said.

This week, Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje told the court that the group gathered at Robert Mugabe Square around 9:20 am on March 31 as part of a broader plan to cause disruption.

Some individuals reportedly recorded videos and took photographs of the protest, which were later shared on social media to incite further unrest.

Police arrested 94 suspects at the scene, while others were apprehended at their residence after being identified in online footage.

Written submissions from the State and defence teams are expected to be heard starting Tuesday, with the bail ruling scheduled for April 10.

Another four Chitungwiza men also appeared in court for allegedly carrying out a series of vehicle arson attacks at business premises in Avondale, Highlands, Newlands and Goromonzi on Friday last week.

Last Matarutse (40), Abel Jobe (47), Kizito Chinhanga (40) and Thomas Chanetsa (45) were charged with malicious damage to property when they appeared separately before Harare magistrate, Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The court remanded them in custody to April 14, advising them to apply for bail at the High Court.