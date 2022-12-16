Source: Cowdray Park Clinic elates minister – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs and Devolution minister Judith Ncube lauded the state-of-the-art Cowdray Park clinic, which is nearly complete.

Ncube yesterday toured the clinic, which will service Cowdray Park residents in ward 28.

“The facility is actually a mini-hospital. Let us accept that this is a beginning and the government has done a sterling job on the construction of this facility. We are determined to improve as we move forward. This is really a job well-done for Bulawayo, we are so grateful that the residents of Bulawayo will benefit immensely from this facility, and we are really moving towards the right direction,” Ncube said.

Cowdray Park is one of the biggest suburbs in Zimbabwe, with a population of 75 070, according to this year’s population census preliminary results.

The population is bigger than those of Gwanda and Hwange towns combined.

Before construction of the new clinic, residents were relying on makeshift facilities. Residents were forced to walk between four and five kilometres to neighbouring suburbs such as Luveve and Emakhandeni to access healthcare services.

The clinic has a state-of-the-art children’s ward, a maternity wing, a paediatric ward and a pharmacy. It also offers easy and efficient mobility during emergencies.

Ncube urged the Bulawayo leadership to ensure that institutions of importance like health facilities were protected at all costs against all forms of vandalism.

“There must be a sense of ownership among our leaders so that we take care of these facilities because they belong to us the people of Bulawayo, hence the need to protect these institutions because they benefit the people,” Ncube said.