Source: Gokwe solar boreholes 85% complete – The Southern Eye

GOKWE Town Council (GTC)’s project of drilling six solar-powered boreholes in six wards to curb water challenges in the Midlands town is nearing completion.

Speaking to Southern Eye yesterday, Gokwe acting town secretary Alexander Nyandoro said more than three-quarters of the work had been done.

“The whole project consists of the drilling process and equipping of six solar-powered boreholes in six wards found in the district. We have managed to drill all six of the boreholes. Five of the boreholes will be completed by the end of this year,” Nyandoro said.

“We were able to source a total of US$224 578,58 for the whole project in order to reduce water woes in the district. The project is now 85% complete, hence we are not too far from the finishing line,” he said.

Nyandoro said residents from one ward were already drawing water from one of the boreholes.

He said council had also embarked on various projects to develop the district, which include refurbishing the road infrastructure in the town.

“We have managed to rehabilitate roads leading to the central business district using funds from the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme and District Development Fund.

“Gokwe Town Council also managed to do road grading and gravelling to tackle the sandy roads in all six wards. We also constructed classroom blocks, and a new clinic which is now functioning. Drainage systems were also done,” he added.