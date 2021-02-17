Crisis Coalition launches skit to promote National Dialogue 

The skit seeks to promote inclusive, genuine dialogue as a way of unlocking the multifaceted crisis in Zimbabwe.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has launched a skit, titled “Maruva Enyika”, that seeks to promote inclusive, genuine national dialogue as a way of unlocking the multi faceted crisis confronting Zimbabwe.

It is our firm view that the current crisis in Zimbabwe largely stems from a legitimacy crisis on the part of the ruling party, Zanu PF following the sham 2018 polls which largely failed the credibility test.

In light of this challenge, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has made efforts (including at a regional level) to promote an all stakeholders dialogue as a way of resolving the Zimbabwean crisis.

We are concerned that the lack of political will especially on the part of the ruling party (which has made insincere approaches to the issue of dialogue through the POLAD platform) has resulted in the country seeking deeper into crisis.

The current economic, political and constitutional crises facing Zimbabwe are a call for genuine dialogue.

It is our firm view as well that the country’s re-engagement efforts should be anchored on genuine dialogue at home.

Going forward, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition intends to create platforms to provide thought leadership on the issue of national dialogue in Zimbabwe.