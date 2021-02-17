Source: State-assisted funeral for Chief Maduna | The Herald

Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu, who succumbed to diabetes on Saturday after more than 46 years in office, will get a State -assisted funeral, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo told the chief’s family in his condolence message.

The Minister said President Mnangagwa and his two Vice Presidents have been advised of the chief’s funeral arrangements.

“Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu died on February 13, 2021 at his homestead. Chief Vezi Maduna was battling diabetes for a long time. Government will make all the necessary contributions towards the funeral of Chief Maduna,” said Minister Moyo

Minister Moyo said the death of the esteemed chief is a blow to the country and the traditional leadership institution.

“Chief Maduna was one of the longest serving chiefs having been officially appointed as substantive chief in August 1974. The traditional leadership institution is poorer without him,” he said.

“I have gone to the chief’s homestead together with the leadership of the province to convey my condolence message and we met family and clan members. We have been informed that the late Chief Maduna will be laid to rest on Wednesday 17 February 2021.”

Minister Moyo said the chief will be remembered for his immense contribution in both the political and social development of this country.

“Chief Maduna was also Senator Chief for Insiza, a member of the National Consultative Assembly for Zanu PF and also served as the chairperson for Matabeleland South Provincial Assembly of Chiefs.

“He was very instrumental in the development of the province as he facilitated the implementation of various projects in the sectors of health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development.”

“On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Deputy Minister, the permanent secretary, principal directors, directors, ministry staff and my own behalf, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Maduna clan and the community at large,” he said.

“Government joins the clan, relatives and friends in mourning the gallant son of the soil May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”