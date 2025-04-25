‘Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated’

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere speaks at the 3rd edition of the ministry’s Media Indaba in Bulawayo yesterday. He indicated that the Government was establishing creative hubs countrywide to promote local content in the media and empower Zimbabweans to tell their own stories

Raymond Jaravaza

GOVERNMENT is open to contributions from the public that assist in developing an all-inclusive policy framework that respects the freedom of the media, but will not harbour cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

In his remarks at the third Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Media Indaba held at the National Art Gallery in Bulawayo yesterday, Dr Muswere said the proposed amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) Act were not meant to muzzle the media industry.

“Amendments to the ZMC Act are ongoing, and as Government we have said that we don’t have a monopoly of knowledge and experience in terms of policy formulation and development,” he said.

“We want each and every Zimbabwean, each and every sector in the media industry to be able to contribute with ideas so that we enrich and develop an all-inclusive policy framework and legislative amendments that respect the media industry,” said Dr Muswere.

“We need to be able to work together with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and the rest of the industry for us to be able to differentiate between who is a journalist and who is not a journalist?

“Who is a media practitioner and who is not a media practitioner? How do we define a cyber-terrorist from a media practitioner? How do we generate content that does not violate other people’s rights?”

Dr Muswere said freedom of expression is enshrined in the Constitution, but that right cannot be used to violate people rights to dignity and privacy.

“Section 61 and section 62 of the Constitution reflect on the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media, but the same sections relate to the exclusion, in terms of Subsection 5 when they violate other people’s rights in terms of dignity, values, integrity and privacy,” he said.

Dr Muswere emphasised the importance of a media industry that tells positive stories about Zimbabwe and foster progressive nation building.

“The New Dispensation is transparent, we have nothing to hide. We are open. We want a future that allows the media industry to be able to flourish and a future that allows all media practitioners to be free to protect their sources,” he said.

“We want a media industry that reports on facts, but not on mirages and shadows.”

Dr Muswere said Zimbabwe will not support cyber terrorism, hence authorities have taken a stand to protect unsuspecting citizens.

“The Government will not support cyber-terrorism as it incites violence. We have a nation to build, one that has a media industry whose role is to raise awareness about terrorism,” he said.

“We want a media industry that raises awareness about the growth of the economy, inform and educate the nation.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Omphile Marupi, said the media must not be used as proxies for external political machinations and a vehicle for sponsored narratives, which undermine Zimbabwe’s national values.

He said with the well-known sponsors of fake news in Africa withdrawing their funding, an opportunity had risen for the Africa story to be told and protected.

“The media resides at the centre of producing ideas and impressions, which enhance or may have the capacity to dismantle a nation’s reputation,” said Dr Marupi.

“The media and Government must be able to find points of mutual convergence in the positive image construction of the nation.”

The ZITF Media Indaba was held under the theme: Growing the Media Sector for Zimbabwe Industrial Development and attended by diverse stakeholders.

Last year, the Zimbabwe Media Commission announced that the process of amending the ZMC Act, which is the main law that governs the commission and its functions, had begun.

The amendment is aimed at providing for media governance, registration, and accreditation provisions that will remove impediments that affect the media industry.

ZMC is one of the five Chapter 12 Independent Commissions whose purpose is to foster a democratic society driven by respect for the Constitution, rule of law, democracy, and human rights, among other objectives.

Its main focus is on the promotion and protection of freedom of expression and the media, and the promotion of accountable governance through facilitating public access to information held by public entities for transparency, accountability, and protection of human rights.

Like other independent commissions, ZMC is expected to monitor compliance with constitutional provisions across the public and private sectors, to receive complaints from the public, and to take appropriate action where necessary.