Zim hosts digital economy conference

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Freeman Razemba, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is hosting a pivotal Digital Economy Conference, focusing on the theme “Crafting Connected Economic Futures”.

The event seeks to explore the transformative impact of digital synergy on the nation’s economic trajectory.

Addressing guests on Wednesday, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Tatenda Mavetera, underscored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping Zimbabwe’s digital landscape.

“AI is not just technological advancement; it is the engine that will power Zimbabwe’s digital economy, driving efficiency, innovation, and inclusive growth,” she stated.

Minister Mavetera highlighted the rapid evolution of the digital landscape, noting, “The convergence of technology, data, and connectivity is not only reshaping industries; it is redefining the very fabric of our economies. We are not merely participants in a digital revolution; we are architects of a connected future.”

She said that digital synergy refers to the collaborative effect achieved when various digital technologies and platforms harmonise.

“It’s about breaking down silos and fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives. By embracing this synergy, we unlock new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and inclusivity,” she added.

Globally, AI is projected to contribute an astonishing US$15.7 trillion to the world economy by 2030, with Africa poised to capture a significant share.

Minister Mavetera said creating interconnected systems is essential for enhancing productivity, fostering collaboration, and driving economic growth.

“We are committed to implementing policies that bridge the digital divide, ensuring that marginalised communities are empowered through technology,” she said.

The minister underscored the importance of safeguarding personal data in the digital economy, stating that robust privacy regulations are crucial for maintaining public trust.

On the topic of digital inclusion, she said there is need for an environment where everyone, particularly women, youth, and people with disabilities, can access digital tools and resources.

“This requires investing in digital literacy programmes and fostering an inclusive culture that celebrates diversity. As we move towards Vision 2030, the Government of Zimbabwe has laid out a comprehensive agenda under the Digital Economy Pillar of the National Development Strategy,” Minister Mavetera said.

She highlighted ongoing investments to expand digital infrastructure and ensure high-speed internet access across both urban and rural areas.

The recent launch of the Presidential Internet Scheme aims to connect the unconnected, while nationwide digital literacy initiatives are designed to equip citizens with essential skills for the digital economy.

“We recently launched the Zimbabwe Digital Skills programme, targeting the training of 1.5 million coders,” she announced.

Furthermore, the Government is developing robust regulatory frameworks focused on data protection and privacy. This includes establishing a Data Protection Authority to oversee compliance and safeguard citizens’ rights.