2 800 more schools built

Debra Matabvu

MORE than 2 800 schools have been built between 2020 and 2024, bringing the number of operational schools countrywide to nearly 12 000, data from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education shows.

This has helped reduce the distance learners travel to the nearest school and eased pressure on teachers.

According to the 2024 Primary and Secondary Education Statistics Report released by the ministry, the number of schools in Zimbabwe now stands at 11 371, after 2 873 schools were built over the past four years.

Despite the progress, Zimbabwe still faces a deficit of approximately 3 000 schools, with an estimated five million learners enrolled nationwide.

Under current Government policy, no child should walk more than five kilometres to the nearest school.

In his speech at the country’s 45th Independence celebrations in Gokwe, Nembudziya, last Friday, President Mnangagwa, said the Government would continue building schools in rural and resettlement areas.

The Government’s focus is increasingly on constructing more secondary schools, which remain fewer in number compared to primary schools.

“The number of primary and secondary schools, including schools with ECDs, has progressively increased,” read part of the report.

“The number of ECD schools increased from 6 761 in 2020 to 7 969 in 2024.

“In the same way, the number of primary schools increased from 6 798 in 2020 to 8 014 in 2024, while secondary schools increased from 2 980 in 2020 to 3 357 in 2024.”

However, the years 2020 and 2023 saw a slower rate of increase in school construction, which the report attributes to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report also noted: “The country has the majority (66,45 percent) of its primary schools run by the Government, with just 33,55 percent under the non-government entities.

“A similar pattern is evident for secondary schools, although with a slightly increased stake for non-Government.

“The Government-run secondary schools constitute 65,33 percent, compared to non-Government ones, which make up 34,67 percent.”

The report also notes significant progress in teacher recruitment.

The number of trained teachers increased from 127 962 in 2020 to 153 453 in 2024, helping to reduce the pupil-to-trained teacher ratio (PTTR) across all education levels.

“The national ECD pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) stands at 31, with a PTTR of 39,” reads the report.

“In contrast, the national primary PTR is 33, with a PTTR of 33, which is below the recommended threshold of 40.

“The national secondary PTR is 22, with a PTTR of 24.”

The report also highlights a notable increase in enrolment in non-formal education (NFE) programmes.

Learners are increasingly taking up courses such as basic and financial literacy, adult education and vocational skills training, which offer alternative learning pathways, especially for youth and adults who missed formal schooling.

Educationist Dr Caiphus Nziramasanga welcomed the expansion of school infrastructure, noting that it aligns with recommendations from the 1999 Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Education and Training, commonly referred to as the Nziramasanga Commission.

“One of our key recommendations in the inquiry was the construction of more schools across the country,” Dr Nziramasanga said.

“While the current efforts are commendable, there is still need to accelerate the pace of construction, as some areas remain without schools.”