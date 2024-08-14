Source: ‘ED regime puts liberation heroes’ values under threat’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Human Rights Association

THE freedoms secured by the liberation heroes are currently under threat amid a recent crackdown on dissent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime, civic society organisations (CSOs) have said.

Government has since gone a gear up in crushing alleged dissent amid fears of planned protests during the 44th session of the Southern African Development Community Heads of State and Government Summit, to be hosted by Harare this weekend.

CSOs said this as Zimbabwe commemorated Heroes Day on Monday.

“However, as we honour the legacy of these liberation war heroes, we cannot ignore the stark reality that the values they fought and died for are increasingly under threat,” Zimbabwe Human Rights Association said in a statement.

“The preparations for the summit have seen a heightened increase in human rights violations; the recent crackdown on dissent, marked by targeted attacks, arbitrary arrests, unlawful surveillance, unjustifiable pre-trial incarceration, torture and inhumane and degrading treatment of citizens.

“Our heroes did not endure imprisonment, exile and even death so that their fellow citizens would live in fear of their government. We owe it to their memory to protect the democratic freedoms they secured.”

Recently, four pro-democracy activists were reportedly pulled off a Victoria Falls-bound plane at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and tortured following their abduction.

They are Namatai Kwekweza, Robson Chere, Samuel Gwenzi and Vusumuzi Moyo.

Moreover, police in June arrested opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party supporters who were holding a meeting at former minister Jameson Timba’s house in Avondale, Harare.

The 79 opposition members including Timba and his son.

Only two have been granted, bail while the remainder remain in remand prison, having been denied bail by magistrates courts countless times.

Furthermore, last month police arrested 44 members of the Zimbabwe National Students Union at Zesa Training Centre in Belvedere, Harare, following the eruption of violence which resulted in destruction of property.

Police said they only went to the training centre to maintain order after violence broke out among the students.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust said the values for which the country’s heroes fought were being undermined by the continued crackdown on dissenting voices, suppression of civil liberties and unjust detention of political opponents.

“Heal Zimbabwe calls for an end to the crackdown on dissent, the release of all political prisoners and the creation of an environment where every Zimbabwean can freely express their views without fear of reprisal,” the organisation said in a statement.