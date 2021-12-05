Source: Death of human rights champion – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 4th December 2021

The Vigil was saddened by the sudden death of Dewa Mavinga, the Southern Africa Director of Human Rights Watch. Our deepest condolences to his wife Fiona and their four children and other members of the family.

Among those he supported was journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who tweeted that Mavinga was ‘a great advocate for human rights in Zimbabwe and beyond. A gentle giant who was always there for anyone who was facing political persecution.’

The Africa Director of Human Rights Watch, Mausi Segun, said: ‘We have lost a true gem, a treasure of a person and colleague. We’re devastated by Dewa’s passing’.

We can testify to this as Dewa visited the Vigil and was very supportive of our efforts to bring the human rights crisis in Zimbabwe to public attention here (see: https://www.hrw.org/news/2021/12/04/human-rights-watch-mourns-loss-dewa-mavhinga).

Human rights continues to be a crucial issue in Zimbabwe, where the British Embassy has called for an investigation into the fatal assault of MDC Alliance activist Nyasha Zhambe Mawere by suspected Zanu PF supporters during Nelson Chamisa’s meet-the-people tour of Masvingo in October. Not long before his death, Mavinga had also called for an investigation, saying the attack undermined the rule of law.

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha, for his part, said Zanu PF did not tolerate violence! (See: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/12/probe-mdc-alliance-activists-death-uk/).

Meanwhile President Mnangagwa told the UK to stop interfering in Zimbabwe’s domestic affairs. He claimed that Zimbabwe has the most democratic constitution in the SADC region (See: https://www.newzimbabwe.com/hands-off-my-zimbabwe-ed-tells-uk/).

Mnangagwa has appointed his wife Auxillia to the Politburo as Zanu PF’s Secretary for Environment and Tourism. She replaces Priscah Mupfumira who is facing a corruption charge involving US$90,000 National Social Security funds (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/12/auxillias-politburo-elevation-raises-stink/),

The head of Parliament’s budget committee, Oscar Gorerino, says planes are landing at the Mugabe International Airport in Harare without a proper radar system. He said it was very dangerous but the Civil Aviation Authority had only $1.5 million in its coffers and a new radar system would cost $3.4 million. China loaned Zimbabwe $153 million to upgrade the airport, including the radar system (see: https://www.news24.com/news24/africa/news/very-dangerous-zimbabwes-main-airport-operating-without-radar-to-guide-air-traffic-20211203).

