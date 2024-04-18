Defence Minister mourns ZDF Officers

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has mourned four Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Officers who died on Tuesday when two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision at the 180 km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

In a statement, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said it is unfortunate that the Officers passed away at a time when the country is celebrating its 44th anniversary of Independence.

“I have learnt with shock and sadness the tragic death of four members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and injury of other four members in a road traffic accident near Kwekwe along the Harare – Bulawayo highway on 16 April 2024,” she said.

“The unfortunate loss of lives and injuries occurred at a time when the country was preparing to celebrate 44 years of independence. While the nation is in a celebratory mood, your People’s Force participates with a heavy heart and deep sorrow.

“We share the grief and pain with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa, the family and the nation as a whole as we mourn the departed. May our dear Lord comfort you during this difficult moment.

May the dear souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri also wished those who are admitted in hospital a speedy recovery

In a statement yesterday, ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations and International Affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere said the accident occurred when a vehicle with ZDF Officers, which was headed towards Kadoma, attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle’s lane, resulting in a head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5 which was travelling towards Kwekwe.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces announces the death of a general officer, two field Officers and a non-commissioned member in a fatal road accident which occurred on April 16, 2024,” Brig Gen Chipwere said.

“Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo and Sergeant Chakabaiwa were involved in a road traffic accident at the 180km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road about 2km from Battlefields.

“According to preliminary investigations, it was established that Brigadier General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane, resulting in head-on collision with a Mazda CX-5.