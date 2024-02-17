ZDF probes alleged corruption

In a statement, ZDF director general policy, public relations and international affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere said some media houses were  peddling falsehoods about the organisation.

Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has launched an investigation into alleged corrupt practices by three general officers.

This comes after the publication of a story by an online publication, NewsHawks, and other media outlets alleging that three generals were involved in corrupt activities.

He said individuals taking advantage of the alleged corruption matters were currently under investigation.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to reaffirm and reassure the public of its commitment to the rule of law, discipline, presumption of innocence and zero tolerance to corruption in whatever form and whatever level,” he said.

“The matter flagged by the NewsHawks and other media outlets relating to alleged corruption by three general officers is under investigation, sub judice, and therefore still undergoing due legal process.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces however notes with great concern attempts by NewsHawks and other media outlets to peddle falsehoods about the organisation and individuals taking advantage of the alleged corruption matter currently under investigation. 

“The public will be apprised on any developments and outcomes in due course.”

