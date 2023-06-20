Tobacco Research Board expands tobacco production to marginal areas 

TRB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Frank Magama

Edgar Vhera Agriculture Specialist Writer

THE Tobacco Research Board (TRB) has expanded tobacco production to marginal areas that have not been growing the crop.

The board has developed climate-smart tobacco varieties for production in drought prone areas.

This was said by TRB Chief Executive Dr Frank Magama recently at a media familiarisation tour of their operations.

“Four varieties which are drought tolerant were released in March for the belt around Masvingo, lower Gweru and Matabeleland North,” said Dr Magama.

He said these varieties were meant to ensure profitable production in these marginal areas and was in fulfilment of the Government policy of leaving no one and no place behind.

Dr Magama said TRB was producing varieties capable of producing between 4, 5 to 5 tonnes per hectare though the national average was around 1, 7 tonnes per hectare.

The 2023 marketing season which is still ongoing has seen the average yield increasing to 2, 3 tonnes per hectare.

“In terms of tobacco seed self-sufficiency, we hold at any time a five-year cover with our annual requirement between 700 and 1 000 kg.

“We export our seed regionally and internationally and this year we are target between 1, 5 to 2 tonnes,” said Dr Magama.

Dr Magama said the role of TRB lies in promoting sustainable intensification of tobacco production as well as researching and facilitating the production of alternative crops to diversify farmer revenue.

TRB was evaluating the agronomic aspects of Hemp (Cannabis sativa), Stevia (Stevia rebaudiana) and Chia (salvina hispanicum) production as alternatives to tobacco production in Zimbabwe.

TRB has already developed two local breeds for industrial hemp.

TRB is also promoting research and production of Irish and sweet potatoes, banana, strawberry and many other horticulture and general agriculture crops.

For the 2022/23 agriculture season TRB released over 600 000 tonnes of virus free sweet potato vines to all the country’s province under the Presidential Sweet Potato programme.

TRB plant breeder Mr Francis Mukoyi said they have developed tobacco varieties with genetics that are sought after in Zimbabwe, regionally and internationally.

“Our main focus is to develop a variety that rewards a farmer in terms of yields and disease resistance.

“Since 1950s, 75 varieties of flue-cured virginia, air-cured (burley) and cigar wrappers have been released,” said Mr Mukoyi.

Mr Mukoyi said they were making use of an infrared gas analyser (IRGA) to develop tobacco varieties in marginal areas.

“Tobacco used to be produced particularly to the north, middle veld as well as the east and after use of this technology we have developed varieties that can be grown in Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Lower Gweru.

“The new tobacco genetics are T78, T79, T80 and T81 and these are now available on limited release programme during the 2023/24 season,” said Mr Mukoyi.

TRB has developed the GHR1 grass variety for production in a short period of time that suppresses root nodes and is used as fodder for animals as part of the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan (TVCTP), under the sustainability mantra, Mr Mukoyi added.

The inclusion of marginal areas into tobacco production will give impetus to achievement of 300 million kg much earlier than the anticipated 2025.

The 2023 marketing season has seen the country breaking the 259 million kg record of 2019 as 267 million kg had been sold by day 67 with trading still on-going.

Growers have sold tobacco worthy US$807 million this season against US$525 the previous season, a 54 percent increase.