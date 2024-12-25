TIMELY XMAS PRESENT FOR ZIFA SIX 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Twine Phiri

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE odds looked stacked heavily against them ahead of the announcement of the full list of candi-dates to contest their ZIFA presidency, but the aspiring trio of Twine Phiri, Nqobile Magwizi, and Martin Kweza can afford to enjoy their Christmas holidays before they upscale their election cam-paign trails.

Similarly, former Dynamos striker Makwinji Phiri, England-based Marshall Gore, and Philemon Ma-chana, who is seeking to head ZIFA after twice serving as board member finance, had timely Christ-mas boosts when they were listed among the six who made the cut for the presidential race.

Ex-CAPS United owner Phiri and five other aspirants—Temba Mliswa, Walter Magaya, Kweza, Mag-wizi, and Machana—were in the runner-up position to the announcement of the successful candi-dates, facing some objections from football stakeholders from among members of the public.

But Northern Region Soccer League chairman Kweza, business executive and Banket United board member Magwizi, and Machana were relieved ahead of this Christmas holiday after their names were cleared despite the smear campaigns targeted at them.

Former Warriors fitness trainer Mliswa, Yadah Tars president Magaya, and outgoing Premier Soccer League chairman Jere were, however, ruled out of the race after they were deemed to have failed the test.

There were neither objections nor qualms about Makwinji’s candidacy.

After receiving the good news from the Ethics Committee, Phiri, who is looking forward to bouncing back into mainstream football administration after an almost decade-long hiatus, told Zimpapers Sports Hub that he was now going ahead with his campaigning.

“I am deeply honoured to announce, as published in the official ZIFA publication, that my bid for the ZIFA presidency has been officially approved.

“This opportunity to potentially lead and shape the future of Zimbabwean football is a responsibility I approach with great humility and determination,” he said.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, acting as the ZIFA Electoral Committee, for their diligent work and fair assessment of all candidates.

“I also acknowledge and congratulate the other contestants who have been accepted. I recognise and appreciate the other contestants who were not approved and urge them to continue being powerful forces for the good of our football.

“We must commit to fostering unity, integrity, and progress within our football community.

“As we move forward, I am excited to roll out my vision for our football and work collaboratively with my fellow administrators, players, and fans to restore pride and build a brighter future for Zimba-bwe,” said Phiri.

The former CAPS United owner has been absent from football administration ever since he ceded his shareholding at the club and also relinquished his post as PSL chairman in early 2016.

He feels he has had enough sabbatical and is ready to be a servant of the game again.

“Actually, I looked at myself, I looked at our football in general, and I thought I still have something to offer. I strongly feel I’m one of those who can offer something to the nation.

“The next step is to go into the campaign, meeting the electorate. Fortunately, or unfortunately, it’s the festive period, and everyone else is with their families. So, we are going to relax a bit, and then after the holidays we resume the processes,” said Phiri.

Kweza was also caught up in the relentless mudslinging campaigns after members of the public ap-proached the ZIFA Ethics Committee objecting to his nomination.

But after getting the nod, Kweza said he could not wait to embark on full-scale campaigns.

“We do not have time. It’s already 25 December tomorrow (today), and it means we are left with 20 days or so to do the campaigns. So, there isn’t much time.

“We would want to hit the ground running and make sure that we engage the people who matter most at this stage,” said Kweza.

“I am so happy to have been cleared by the Ethics Committee. Before that, it was a hectic period. There was a lot that was happening, mudslinging and all.

“But it’s now behind us. It happens during an election time, but we are already past that. We are now focusing on the next phase, which is the campaign.

“For now, we are just resting a bit because of Christmas so that we can re-energise and also give everyone time to be with their families.

“And then, after that, we start a proper campaign and engage the people who matter, who are the councillors and the ZIFA Congress members, and solicit votes. Hopefully, they’ll like what I’m selling to them and vote for me on the 25th of January,” said Kweza.

ZIFA presidential election dark horse Magwizi was not immediately available for comment, but he has been telling the football constituency of his audacious bid to drive the association into a trans-formative phase should he be elected into office.

That phase is anchored on making ZIFA a viable and strong institution that wins the confidence of key partners such as the corporate world, government, players, and international partners. Earlier yesterday he also released the first part of his campaign videos in which he expounded on player and staff welfare and rights, arguing that Zimbabwe will not go wrong if players are well ca-tered for.

“So, to address player and administrative staff welfare in Zimbabwean football, a comprehensive strategy is needed. Of course, this strategy needs to focus on, number one, financial security; num-ber two, healthcare; number three, the professional development of these players; and number four, the infrastructure from where all these players will operate from.

“I think key measures include enforcing fair contracts for each and every player who is within the as-sociation and looking at a model that ensures that all the players get timely payments of their wages.

“There is also a need to build a framework where we ensure that for every level, whether it’s profes-sional, Division One, or Boozers’ Social League, there is a need to put a minimum wage policy so that there is a clear framework of how the welfare of every player is catered for.

“There is also a need to think about issues of retirement. What is it that we are going to do for these players when it comes to retirement? We also need to think about issues of their healthcare.

“What partnerships can we put in place to ensure that the player is supported in respect of their health? When they get injured, how do we manage the injury?

“When it comes to mental health, how do we support the players in mental health? I think it’s also important to note that there is a need for a dual career pathway for all of these players.

“You may be aware that players may be at their prime from 18 years. If they are very lucky, if they are extra lucky, maybe like Ronaldo, they will go to 38 or 40 years,” said Magwizi.