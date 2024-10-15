Intelligence officer hits pedestrian with car, kidnaps, robs him

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza

Court Correspondent

An intelligence officer has appeared in court after he allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle in Harare’s central business district, kidnapped and robbed him at gunpoint.

Cleopas Charuka (34) was facing two counts of kidnapping and armed robbery when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa. He was freed on US$200 bail. Charuka will be back in court on November 11 for routine remand.

It is the State’s case that on July 28 this year, Charuka was driving a Honda Fit along Mbuya Nehanda Street in Harare. Charuka allegedly hit the complainant who was walking along the road and he proposed that they go to Harare Central Police Station to make a report.

The court heard that instead of driving to the police station, Charuka drove to his office at Charter House along Samora Machel Avenue.

It is alleged that Charuka and his accomplice, Rimawo Rimayi, took turns to assault the complainant with their hands and wooden sticks. After that, Charuka opened a gun cabinet and took out a rifle. He threatened to shoot the complainant and stole US$60 from his pocket.