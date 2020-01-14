Dialogue on reparations and rehabilitation 

A national healing process risks becoming more rhetoric if it does not repair the damage done and restore the dignity of the survivors and victims.

Having gone through several episodes of violence, Zimbabwe must have a conversation on how its reparations programme must look like in order to bring healing to victims and survivors.

Realising the importance of this matter, the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) is hosting a Policy Dialogue Session on 20 January 2020 in Harare at the Holiday Inn at 5:30pm.

Special Guest at the Dialogue Session will be Ms. Paula Gaviria, a Colombian Expert on Reparations who served as the Director of Colombia’s Reparations Programme in the Office of President Juan Manuel Santos in 2012. During her tenure, the Colombian reparations programme documented over 6 million victims of the Colombian conflicts and provided reparations to hundreds of thousands of victims in what Harvard University called the most comprehensive and ambitious reparations programme in history.

Ms. Paula Gaviria will bring her expertise to Zimbabwe and share with stakeholders some of the strategies she employed during her tenure in the Government of Colombia.

She will be joined by Dr. Frances Lovemore, the Executive Director of the Counselling Services Unit (CSU) whose organisation has provided medical and psycho-social support to thousands of victims and survivors in Zimbabwe. Dr. Lovemore is the NTJWG’s Thematic Leader on Reparations and Rehabilitation.

NTJWG is privileged to be hosting this special dialogue of experts and stakeholders on this important matter for our country.

It is with great pleasure that we are extending this invitation you to join the conversation on Monday 20 January 2020 from 5:30pm at the Holiday Inn, Harare. Please use the link here to register, or email info@ntjwg.org.zw .