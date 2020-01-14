Source: Motorist loses US$10 000 in robbery – NewsDay Zimbabwe 13 JAN, 2020

EIGHT people from Bulawayo appeared in court facing charges of robbing a motorist of US$10 000 after blocking his vehicle.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

Mpumelelo Moyo (22), Solomon Harry (26), Enock Moyo (27), Victor Moyo (23), Arnold Mutikani, Panabuhle Dube (27), Petronela Mlilo (19) and Uranda Joice (35) were not asked to plead to robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Lizwe Jamela on Thursday last week.

They were remanded out of custody on $500 bail to January 21.

The court heard that on November 23, 2019 in Khumalo, Bulawayo, the eight blocked Nkulumane resident Jephry Nyevhe (27)’s vehicle.

The gang allegedly threatened to assault the complainant, prompting him to run away leaving his vehicle behind.

They are said to have searched the vehicle and allegedly stole cash amounting to

US$10 000 from the glove box in the dashboard.

Nyevhe reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the eight.