Source: Diaspora, private sector urged to invest in national projects – herald

Patrick Chitumba

Midlands Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has called on the private sector and Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to channel investments into strategic national projects as the country accelerates efforts to attain upper-middle-income status by 2030.

The President made the remarks last Friday, while commissioning Phase One of the 10MW New Glovers Solar Power Plant in Munyati, Kwekwe, a major renewable energy project expected to strengthen Zimbabwe’s electricity generation capacity and reduce reliance on imports.

The commissioning comes as the country intensifies efforts to diversify its energy mix, reduce dependence on hydroelectric power and attract private investment into renewable energy amid rising demand from the mining, agricultural and industrial sectors.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said partnerships between Government, private investors and Zimbabweans abroad were critical in driving infrastructure development, job creation and industrialisation under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

“I urge individuals and entities, including those in the diaspora, to diversify their investments into key national priority projects. When you benefit from farming, mining and opportunities outside the country, do not spend all the money alone. Let us all work together to build our nation,” he said. The President also challenged local authorities to plan for the future by setting aside land for energy and technology-driven investments. “Both urban and rural local authorities are encouraged to ring-fence and reserve land for the establishment of energy and technology parks,” he said.

The New Glovers Solar Power Plant marks another milestone in Zimbabwe’s drive towards renewable energy generation and energy security. Phase One of the project has a generation capacity of 10 megawatts and is expected to produce approximately 20 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

At full scale, the project is projected to exceed 110 megawatts. The plant is equipped with more than 18 000 solar panels, supported by over 30 inverters and two smart transformers.

A six-kilometre transmission line has also been constructed as part of the infrastructure.

The investment is expected to improve electricity supply for mining, industrial and agricultural operations in Midlands Province and beyond, while easing pressure on the national grid and reducing dependence on electricity imports.

President Mnangagwa commended the young Zimbabwean professionals behind the project, saying their innovation and commitment reflected the country’s growing technical expertise.

“I congratulate the young Zimbabweans behind New Glovers Solar who spearheaded the construction of this plant. Your collective efforts, unity of purpose and hard work demonstrate the abundant skills, innovation and determination that exist among our people,” he said.

The President noted that the project was implemented under the Government’s 100-Day Cycle Priority Projects programme, which seeks to accelerate infrastructure delivery and economic transformation.

Stakeholders in the energy and business sectors described the commissioning as a significant step towards energy self-sufficiency and sustainable industrial growth.

New Glovers Solar Company acting chairperson, Mr Ainos Ngadya, said the plant was already feeding clean energy into the national grid.

“This is a phased project moving towards almost 20 gigawatt-hours in terms of electricity generation. It is clean in terms of carbon emissions,” he said.

Mr Ngadya said the facility would play a critical role in powering key productive sectors of the economy, including mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

Gweru-based property developer and miner Dr Smelly Dube of River Valley Properties and Tebekwe Mine said the project demonstrated how renewable energy investments could unlock economic opportunities and support industrialisation.

“This is a clear demonstration of a Government that is implementing projects that support housing development as well as the mining sector. We will benefit more through an unlimited power supply, benefiting communities,” she said.

With Phase One now complete, attention is turning to the next expansion stage, which is expected to significantly increase the plant’s output towards the targeted 110 megawatts.

Zimbabwe has in recent years accelerated investments in renewable energy and power generation projects as part of broader efforts to improve electricity supply, reduce load-shedding and modernise the economy in line with Vision 2030.