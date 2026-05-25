Source: VP Chiwenga shares leadership principles with students abroad – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere recently in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has told Zimbabwean students in Russia that discipline and dedication is the key to success.

VP Chiwenga’s remarks were made on his behalf by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera during an interface with Zimbabwean students in Russia.

The interface was on the sidelines of the just-ended Digital Industry of Industrial Russia.

The remarks were in response to the students’ keenness to know how one maintains a healthy life and mental strength in such a high and demanding national role.

“The high-level office does come with constant scrutiny, long days, and decisions that affect millions.

“The only way to sustain it is discipline, not luck,” said VP Chiwenga.

He then laid out what he described as the personal framework that allows him to function under demanding schedules, breaking it down into three guiding principles: structure, purpose and boundaries, supported by teamwork.

He said the students’ purpose should be the roadmap they use whenever they feel overwhelmed — whether by homesickness, academic strain or cultural adjustment.

VP Chiwenga advised them to build support systems and use institutional resources rather than suffering in silence.

“I, therefore, advise you to build a routine: stay connected with family in Zimbabwe and with each other here, use university resources and always remember why you are here.

“You are here as ambassadors of Zimbabwe.

“Every exam passed, every skill learned, is an investment back home. That perspective helps you push through tough weeks.”