Source: Digital skills training for city teachers | The Standard

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

Two organisations have joined hands with the government to launch a programme to enhance digital skills of Bulawayo teachers to promote online learning.

The programme by Girls in Stem Trust, in collaboration with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry and Bulawayo Hub, ran from last Monday to Friday targeting 1 500 teachers.

“We are proud to be partnering with other organisations in delivering a capacity building programme in Bulawayo province on digital literacy and online collaboration skills for educators,” said Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro.

“The programme is designed to equip educators with relevant digital literacy skills to support online blended learning models for learners as per the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s directive.” Bulawayo provincial Education director Olicah Kaira said it was important for teachers to learn the digital skills so that they can be able to teach students through online platforms.