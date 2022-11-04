Source: Diplomats Say Some Zimbabwean Embassies Are So Broke, Cannot Afford Flags

Some of Zimbabwe’s embassies around the world are so broke to the extent that they cannot afford flags to display outside, ZimLive.com reported citing diplomats.

Responding to Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s comments that ambassadors should “market brand Zimbabwe,” diplomats listed a series of challenges, all caused by lack of funding. diplomats said on Thursday.

The ambassadors are meeting in Bulawayo for a retreat convened by the foreign affairs ministry.

Tadeous Chifamba, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to the United States, said many of Zimbabwe’s embassy buildings were in a state of disrepair. Chifamba said Thursday at the retreat being held at Rainbow Hotel:

Government support towards the refurbishment of our embassies is needed. The image of our residences is important as they are the first port of call when we meet our clients as well as host officials. It’s important to project a good image.

The country’s ambassador to Sweden, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga, said the best-laid plans would not work without financial backing. She said:

Where we are we are finding that other countries are moving faster than we are in selling themselves and its largely because they put money into those processes.

Pointing to the FIFA World Cup which gets underway this month, she wondered if Zimbabwe was doing anything to market itself at the global showcase.

Mutsvangwa had urged the diplomats to market “brand Zimbabwe” to pull more foreign investment and lure tourists.

The minister said the diplomats “have the responsibility of defending and promoting all the aspects of our country – politics, defence, security, culture, investments and trade relations.”

She added that diplomats are the country’s image as Zimbabwe’s friends, political partners, foes, and all those interested in the country engage diplomats first. Mutsvangwa added:

You often deal with Zimbabweans in the diaspora and these are people who play very special roles in brand Zimbabwe excelling.

James Maridadi, Zimbabwe’s top diplomat to Senegal, voiced concern over what he termed a “lack of information” about Zimbabwe in the west African country.