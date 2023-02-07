BREAKING NEWS: Douglas Mwonzora FIRES 7 bigwigs from MDC Alliance 

MDC Leader Douglas Mwonzora has expelled former party vice president Elias Mudzuri and six other long serving members from the party over gross misconduct and violation of the MDC constitution.

Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Mashonaland West province chairperson Gift Konjana, Masvingo province chairperson John Nyika, US province chairperson Den Moyo, secretary for Education, Edwin Dzambara and national executive member Edwin Kakora were suspended from the party over “gross misconduct”. But they immediately rejected the directive.

Speaking at the party’s headquarters on Monday, Mwonzora said Mudzuri had violated the party’s constitution by taking the party to court.