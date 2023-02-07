Source: BREAKING NEWS: Douglas Mwonzora FIRES 7 bigwigs from MDC Alliance – News Report
Mudzuri, Norest Marara, Mashonaland West province chairperson Gift Konjana, Masvingo province chairperson John Nyika, US province chairperson Den Moyo, secretary for Education, Edwin Dzambara and national executive member Edwin Kakora were suspended from the party over “gross misconduct”. But they immediately rejected the directive.
Speaking at the party’s headquarters on Monday, Mwonzora said Mudzuri had violated the party’s constitution by taking the party to court.
“We have lifted the suspensions on Senator Mudzuri and the 6 others that is because the suspensions serves no purpose,” Mwonzora said
“In terms of our constitution they have expelled themselves from the party by taking the party to court. In terms of clause 5.10a of the constitution of the MDC if you take the party to court you automatically expel yourself from the party.”
Mwonzora wrestled control of MDC-T from Thokozani Khupe in 2020 after seizing the then led Nelson Chamisa MDC Alliance through court battles. He parted ways with Khupe in 2021 after a controversial congress.
