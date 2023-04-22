Source: Dissolve into it

The late Pianist Sviatoslav Richter explained his approach to playing music as being an ‘executant, carrying out the composer’s intentions to the letter. He doesn’t add anything that isn’t already in the work. If he is talented, he allows us to glimpse the truth of the work that is in itself a thing of genius and that is reflected in him. He shouldn’t dominate the music, but should dissolve into it.’