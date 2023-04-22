Source: MSU scoops innovation awards – The Southern Eye

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulating MSU stakeholders after they scooped several awards at the Presidential Innovation Fair held in Harare early this week

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) scooped several innovation awards at the two-day Presidential Innovation Fair held in Harare on Wednesday and Thursday.

The innovation fair was run under the theme: “Innovation Excellence for Vision 2030 and Beyond.”

In a statement yesterday, MSU said they used the fair to showcase current innovations and technologies.

“The Midlands State University scooped the best exhibition stand award,” said MSU.

“Through its drama series Tsvakai currently airing on ZBC TV, the university scooped the best innovation in arts and humanities.

“The recently launched MSU national pathology research and diagnostic centre was the first runner-up in the best innovation in health.”

MSU was also first runner-up in the best collaborative research/innovation undertaken by industry and academia category for Zimchem Refineries.

The higher learning institution was among other universities to clinch the best collaborative research among universities in the National Number Plate Project which also included the University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Harare Institute of Technology, Bindura University of Science Education; and Harare and Mutare Polytechnic Colleges.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the model Education 5.0 was designed to ensure that higher learning institutions act as centres of innovation and industrialisation.

“The recognition and appreciation of the achievers should motivate others so that as a country we build a larger community of innovators in our universities and colleges given that success breeds more success,” Mnangagwa said at the awards ceremony.

Education 5.0 is a five-mission model of teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation, established to move the nation forward towards an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.