MSU scoops innovation awards

MIDLANDS State University (MSU) scooped several innovation awards at the two-day Presidential Innovation Fair held in Harare on Wednesday and Thursday.

The innovation fair was run under the theme: “Innovation Excellence for Vision 2030 and Beyond.”

“The Midlands State University scooped the best exhibition stand award,” said MSU.

 “Through its drama series Tsvakai currently airing on ZBC TV, the university scooped the best innovation in arts and humanities.

 MSU was also first runner-up in the best collaborative research/innovation undertaken by industry and academia category for Zimchem Refineries.

 The higher learning institution was among other universities to clinch the best collaborative research  among universities in the National Number Plate Project which also included the University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Harare Institute of Technology, Bindura University of Science Education; and Harare and Mutare Polytechnic Colleges.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the model Education 5.0 was designed to ensure that higher learning institutions act as centres of innovation and industrialisation.

Education 5.0 is a five-mission model of teaching, research, community service, innovation and industrialisation, established to move the nation forward towards an innovation-led and knowledge-driven economy.

 

