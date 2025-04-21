Source: Doctor honours excelling medical students –Newsday Zimbabwe

PROMINENT medical doctor Johannes Marisa has launched an award to honour excelling Health and Medical Sciences students at Great Zimbabwe University.

Dubbed The Dr Marisa Merit, the award seeks to inspire and motivate Level 2 Health and Medical Sciences Students.

Marisa is a lecturer at the Simon Mazorodze School of Health and Medical Sciences at the university.

Three winners of the annual award will have a paid trip to South Africa.

According to Marisa, the awards are based on both academic performance and general conduct.

Three exceptional students — Keith Bhebhe, Gamuchirai Matiza and Takudzwa Mudzingwa, who were the top performers in last year’s Level 2 cohort, were last week honoured at a ceremony that was graced by the university’s vice-chancellor Rungano Zvobgo.

Bhebhe emerged the winner.

“I launched the awards for the medical students to motivate and foster discipline,” Marisa said.

“It’s a long-term award for the medical students crossing from the second to the third year. It started this year.”

Marisa, who has received a number of accolades in the medical field, is a philanthropist and an arts benefactor, having assisted a number of artists including Tendai Dembo, the late Lazarus “Gringo” Boora as well as widows of late musicians.