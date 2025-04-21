Source: Fresh call for national water resource management plan -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE needs a national water resources management plan to ensure the sustainable use of water resources in the country, the Community Water Alliance (CWA) has said.

CWA national co-ordinator Hardlife Mudzingwa said such a plan was crucial for managing the country’s water resources effectively.

“We need a comprehensive plan that takes into account the competing demands on our water resources,” Mudzingwa said.

He was speaking at a workshop for journalists on fostering accountability, integrity and responsibility in mining in Zimbabwe (FAIR Project) held last week.

“Mining activities, agriculture and domestic use all require significant amounts of water and we need to ensure that these demands are balanced in a way that prioritises sustainability and equity,” he said.

Mudzingwa highlighted the need for mining to be done in a manner that respects water management, given the significant amount of water required for extraction and processing of minerals such as lithium, chrome and gold.

“These minerals are crucial for our economic development, but we cannot afford to sacrifice our water resources in the process,” he said.

Simukai Rural Residents Trust co-ordinator John Manyanya also emphasised the importance of prioritising water conservation and management.

“There is no need to quarrel over water issues since water is life,” he said.

“We need to work together to ensure that our water resources are protected and managed in a way that benefits everyone.”

Manyanya expressed concern over the alarming water pollution rate caused by mining activities, highlighting the need to investigate the impact of mining on water resources.

“We need to understand the full extent of the impact of mining on our water resources and take steps to mitigate any negative effects,” he said. “This requires a co-ordinated effort from government, industry and civil society to ensure that our water resources are protected for future generations.”

The FAIR Mining in Zimbabwe project, which funded the workshop, aims to generate evidence of water security issues within the mining areas of Zimbabwe.

Funded by Water Witness International and the Netherlands embassy, the FAIR project seeks to promote accountability, integrity and responsibility in the mining sector.

The project aims to inform policy and practice, ensuring that Zimbabwe’s water resources are managed sustainably and equitably.