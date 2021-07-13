Source: Doctor in court for fondling patient | The Herald

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

A doctor who works for a fertility clinic in Harare has appeared in court on allegations of fondling his client’s breasts and inserting fingers inside her private parts.

Tinovimba Mhlanga (36) was facing indecent assault charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded out of custody on his own recognition since he came to court from home.

The court heard that on March 14, Zowa proceeded to Mhlanga’s workplace for a medical examination since she wanted to donate her egg to a certain couple.

It is alleged that Mhlanga conducted some HIV tests first on Zowa before telling her to proceed to the examination room. Whilst in the examination room, it is alleged that Zowa removed all her clothes awaiting an internal scan by Mhlanga.

The court heard that Zowa then put on a hospital gown and laid on the bed. It is alleged that Mhlanga went into the examination room and instructed Zowa to open her legs in a butterfly position for him to conduct the examination and she complied.

It is alleged that Mhlanga went on to insert his two fingers into Zowa’s private parts whilst the other hand was holding her abdomen.

Mhlanga allegedly removed his fingers from Zowa’s private parts and smeared the discharge on her clitoris.

The court heard that Mhlanga inserted his fingers inside Zowa’s private parts several times before instructing her to step down from the bed and bend down.

He allegedly inserted his fingers into Zowa’s private parts whilst pressing himself on her.

The court heard that Zowa asked Mhlanga on the process he was conducting on her and he told her that he wanted to check if her discharge had no infection.

It is alleged that Mhlanga went on to remove Zowa’s bra and started fondling her breasts claiming that he was carrying out a breast examination whilst breathing heavily on her ear.

It is the State’s case that Zowa put on her clothes and left.

On March 15 Zowa allegedly proceeded to Harare Central Hospital where she was examined and received counseling after narrating her ordeal to a counsellor.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Mhlanga’s arrest.