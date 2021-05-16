Source: Draconian new law on horizon – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 15th May 2021

Following the recent amendment to the 2013 ‘people’s’ constitution giving the President a new right to choose judges, it appears Zanu PF’s totalitarian plan to outlaw ‘ unpatriotic’ behaviour is next on the legislative agenda.

Conditioned by their brainwashing by China and the Soviet Union, Zanu PF views any criticism as threatening, if not treacherous. It must be stopped.

Zanu PF chief whip, Pupurai Togarepi, said the proposed Patriotic Bill was about national cohesion. ‘After the coming in of opposition parties many agendas came to the fore and it led to a situation where you are at war as a country’. Welcome to reality in a democratic world!

So the solution is to abolish democracy? Constitutional lawyer and opposition politician Lovemore Madhuku says the proposed law is dangerous. ‘No state can define patriotism’. People seen as unpatriotic for allegedly undermining the national interest abroad could face criminal charges if the law is passed. Chief Whip Togarepi denies that the law will stifle criticism, but says people will be expected to express their views in Zimbabwe only (see: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-57006544).

Togarepi was talking to a Zimbabwe correspondent for the BBC Shingai Nyoka. Will Nyoka be liable to prosecution – or will the Zimbabwe Vigil for reporting it?

For his part, Jonathan Moyo, exiled former Zanu PF minister, says the party sees the Patriotic Bill as a ‘necessary means for protecting itself against all forms of political opposition in the run-up to the 2023 general election’ (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/04/mnangagwas-proposed-patriotic-bill-whither-zimbabwe-41/).

And as for the government’s claim that the move will help improve Zimbabwe’s image, the EU Ambassador Tino Olkkonen said that, on the contrary, it will further strain relations with the international community (see: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/04/zim-needs-viable-opposition-eu/).

But let us turn to other matters – the corruption at the heart of Zanu PF. This will no doubt be criminalised by the Patriotic Act – not the corruption of course, but the reporting thereof. This is obviously against the national interest represented by President Mnangagwa.

Assuming the President could be embarrassed (a ridiculous idea) he certainly would be at the latest antics of his relative, accused gold smuggler Henrietta Rushwaya. She is awaiting trial charged with trying to smuggle gold worth £280,000 to Dubai through Harare airport last October. But, unlike any opposition activist, she is on indefinite bail while the case is quietly forgotten.

But Rushwaya is back in the news threatening to sue the weekly News Hawks for reporting that the latest gold smuggler arrested was her driver Tashinga Nyasha Masimire who was arrested in Johannesburg for smuggling gold bars worth £555,000 on a flight from Harare. He was given bail of £6,000 (see: http://www.zimvigil.co.uk/vigil-news/campaign-news/1141-smuggler-linked-to-president-mnangagwa-had-23-gold-bars-in-a-case).

Other Points:.

It is with great sorrow that we report that seven-year-old Jesse, son of Vigil activist Isabell Gwatidzo, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Jesse has been to the Vigil many times and is known and loved by many of us in the Vigil family. We are praying for his family and grieving with them at this tragic time.

