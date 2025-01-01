Drug addict accused of stealing US$3 100

0

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Drug addict accused of stealing US$3 100 Nyasha Kavhinga was being helped at the rehabilitation centre on Annadale Farm in Shamva when he decided to steal the cash and hit the bright lights.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

AN 18-year-old man from Chiwaridzo, Bindura, who was undergoing treatment for drug addiction at a rehabilitation centre in Shamva, allegedly stole US$3 100 and went on a spending spree in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb and Victoria Falls.

Nyasha Kavhinga was being helped at the rehabilitation centre on Annadale Farm in Shamva when he decided to steal the cash and hit the bright lights.

Kavhinga yesterday appeared before Mashonaland Central provincial magistrate Mr Felix Chauromwe and has been remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Gertrude Mayenyeso said on the night of December 10, Kavhinga was feeding dogs at the home of Mr Kudakwashe Mateu, a resident of Muzombe Street in Wadzanai, Shamva.

Around 11 pm, he allegedly took advantage of this relaxed atmosphere to steal the money and vanished.

He later travelled to Victoria Falls to continue his spending spree, but was seen and arrested upon his return to Borrowdale.

Related posts:

  1. Burglars strike United Refineries 
  2. Magistrate postpones ruling on activists’ case
  3. Trial of five suspected SA hitmen resumes today
  4. South Africa’s Hawks Secure Forfeiture Order For R40,000 Owned By Undocumented Zimbabwean Man
  5. Chinese woman up for US$160K fraud 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *