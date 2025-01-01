Drug addict accused of stealing US$3 100

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fungai Lupande-Mashonaland Central Bureau

AN 18-year-old man from Chiwaridzo, Bindura, who was undergoing treatment for drug addiction at a rehabilitation centre in Shamva, allegedly stole US$3 100 and went on a spending spree in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb and Victoria Falls.

Kavhinga yesterday appeared before Mashonaland Central provincial magistrate Mr Felix Chauromwe and has been remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Gertrude Mayenyeso said on the night of December 10, Kavhinga was feeding dogs at the home of Mr Kudakwashe Mateu, a resident of Muzombe Street in Wadzanai, Shamva.

Around 11 pm, he allegedly took advantage of this relaxed atmosphere to steal the money and vanished.

He later travelled to Victoria Falls to continue his spending spree, but was seen and arrested upon his return to Borrowdale.