Ex-NetOne clerk faces fraud charges

Takudzwashe Malamulo, who was a filing clerk at NetOne’s headquarters in Harare, appeared before magistrate Ms Rufaro Panavanhu and was granted bail.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

A former employee of NetOne, Takudzwashe Malamulo (27), has been charged with defrauding the telecommunications company of US$18 666 and ZWL$14 430 529 through fraudulent requisitions.

He is set to return to court this month.

The complaint was filed by Mr Reggis Takaiteyi Chitekwe, the regional loss control officer within NetOne’s internal security department.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu said between January 2023 and January 2024, Malamulo orchestrated a scheme to defraud NetOne. He allegedly exploited his position by generating fictitious internal requisitions for equipment purchases, manipulating the company’s petty cash system.

To validate these requisitions, Malamulo is accused of forging the signatures of his superiors. Instead of directing payments to the actual suppliers, he provided his personal OneMoney account number as the beneficiary.