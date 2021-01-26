Source: Duo in court for forging Zimsec results – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

TWO Chitungwiza men yesterday appeared in court for forging Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) 2020 June results.

Misheck Tawanda Cherera (20) and Zaine Stanley Goreraza (27), both of Chitungwiza, pleaded not guilty of forgery when they appeared before magistrate Denis Mangosi.

They were released on $3 000 bail each.

It is alleged that on January 22, 2021, Cherera went to Zimsec offices in Mount Pleasant intending to check the authenticity of his Ordinary Level June results for the year 2020.