Zanu PF bigwig fingered in gold ore theft 

A ZANU PF bigwig was yesterday nabbed by police in connection with the theft of a mine dump and gold ore from a local mine in Goromonzi.

Sources told NewsDay that former Zanu PF central committee, Tonderai Bosha, was picked up for questioning yesterday afternoon.

The case is currently being investigated under RRB 6023990 at Murehwa Police Station, police sources said.

The sources said, Bosha arrived at the mine with his workers and started instructing them to load mine dump and gold ore into two tipper trucks.

“When we confronted him and asked what they were doing and who had given them instructions, he ignored us and kept telling his workers to continue loading the ore,” a source said.

“We kept insisting, but then he started threatening security officers.”

The situation was diffused following a quick response by the police.

“We were lucky that the police arrived swiftly after we called them reporting intruders who were stealing from the mine,” the source added.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to get an update about the case when contacted for comment yesterday.

This incident is not Bosha’s first run-in with the law.

In 2020, Bosha, then a Zanu PF central committee member, was arrested in Mudzi for allegedly being part of a gang that stole gold ore at a local mine at gunpoint.

Bosha allegedly produced a pistol and fired one shot into the air as he and his accomplices ordered all the workers to vacate the place.

The suspects got into the shaft and loaded six sacks with gold ore.

Police also recovered a Walther pistol calibre 7.65mm with a magazine loaded with three rounds in Bosha’s pockets.