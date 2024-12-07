Source: ED declares erstwhile colleague Mphoko national hero –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa and Mphoko were appointed co-Vice-Presidents after the late former President Robert Mugabe dismissed his then deputy, Joice Mujuru, following serious infighting in the ruling Zanu PF party over his succession battle.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday declared national hero his former erstwhile colleague and ex-Vice President Phekezela Mphoko after his death earlier in the day.

The two Vice-Presidents, however, had a huge fallout when the succession battle imploded within Zanu PF over the future of the party, pitting Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction against the youthful G40 cabal that was fronted by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Mphoko was aligned to the G40 cabal, famously calling for Mugabe to replace Mnangagwa with Grace after his expulsion from the party and government Vice-Presidency.

Mphoko who was ousted when Mnangagwa assumed the Zanu PF and government presidency in a military coup in 2017, but weaved his way back into the party after being pardoned.

Recently, he attended various Zanu PF functions, including Mnangagwa’s controversial inauguration after he won the disputed 2023 harmonised elections in August last year.

Mnangagwa announced Mphoko’s death in a statement last night.

“In recognition of his meritorious role of service to his country, both before and after independence, the Zanu PF politburo has unanimously decided and agreed to celebrate and immortalise his life of sacrifice by according him the status of national hero,” he said.

“I learnt this afternoon with a deep sense of grief and sadness of the passing on of our former Vice-President, Ambassador Report Phelekezela Mphoko, after a long illness.

“A veteran of our liberation struggle, Cde Mphoko’s political and military history coincides with the early days of militant nationalism against white settler colonialism, which later morphed into the armed liberation struggle of which he was among its early architects, brave fighters and crop of formative and outstanding commanders.

“With his sad departure, our nation has lost yet another stalwart of the liberation struggle whose contribution to our hard-won independence can hardly be overstated.”

He said Mphoko trained in many countries, including in the then Soviet Union, specialising in logistics.

Mnangagwa said the former Vice-President’s responsibility ensured huge consignments of assortments of arms of war were moved to different bases in the rear, and to the war front inside the country, to maintain the momentum of the armed liberation struggle while exerting mounting pressure on the settler regime.

“A versatile cadre, Cde Mphoko would later join Zapu’s liaison department, a role which took him to Maputo, Mozambique, where the then Zanu was headquartered.

“We worked very closely with him, in the process laying groundwork and anticipating the eventual convergence of the two liberation movements into the Patriotic Front.

“It was this early exposure to diplomacy, moulded in the crucible of the liberation struggle which prepared him for his long career in the diplomatic service after our independence.”

He said Mphoko’s illustrious career peaked with his appointment as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to various key countries, including the Russian Federation.

“His appointment as Vice-President of our nation was both deserved and consistent with his sacrifice and long service to his people who today grieve and mourn his untimely departure.

“After his service in government, he continued to work with the party, including lending his unqualified support to our most recent harmonised elections held in 2023,” he said.