Source: Govt urged to craft food security strategy –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has been facing recurring droughts over the years because of the changing weather conditions as a result of climate change.

PARLIAMENT has urged the government to develop a comprehensive food security strategy in the face of climate change as the El Niño-induced drought takes its toll on millions of Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe has been facing recurring droughts over the years because of the changing weather conditions as a result of climate change.

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture led by Saul Maburitse said this was a wake-up call for the responsible ministry to craft a comprehensive plan to strengthen the country’s food security by the end of 2024.

“The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development should create a long term strategy for the transformation of the agricultural sector in Zimbabwe by 2028,” the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee said in its report.

“This should address the structural issues identified such as land tenure security and the challenges faced by smallholder farmers and lay the groundwork for sustainable and resilient agricultural development.

“Improve the operations and efficiency of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) . . . By the end of the 2024-25 season, the government should have reviewed and streamlined the operations of the GMB, addressing the issues of delayed payments to farmers.”

The committee said the strategy needs to elaborate on plans to revive irrigation schemes across the country to boost food security at household level.

“Only through a holistic and co-ordinated response can Zimbabwe build a more resilient and productive agricultural system capable of ensuring food security for its citizens,” the committee said.

The report said payments and the complex bureaucratic processes that have discouraged farmers from selling to the GMB should be dealt with.

The committee also called on authorities to implement robust regulations and oversight mechanisms to ensure the proper labelling, traceability and segregation of genetically modified products intended for human consumption.

They said this is necessary to help safeguard the safety and well-being of the Zimbabwean population. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the El Niño-induced drought a national disaster and appealed for US$3 billion in humanitarian assistance.

Government and donor agencies have started a food distribution exercise to prevent hunger related deaths.

There are reports of partisan food distribution exercises in other districts of the country.