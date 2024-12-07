Source: Heart Women Soccer League title showdown looms –Newsday Zimbabwe

Herentals Queens, Black Rhinos Queens and Chapungu Queens all have a chance to put their hands on the coveted trophy.

THE Heart Women Soccer League has narrowed down to a three-way battle for supremacy in a stunning finale scheduled for today across the country.

With just a point separating the leaders, today’s season conclusion promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Herentals Queens, Black Rhinos Queens and Chapungu Queens all have a chance to put their hands on the coveted trophy.

However, defending champions and log leaders Herentals Queens need to pick up maximum points and retain the title for the second uninterrupted season.

They are on 78 points, Rhinos are on 77 and Chapungu sit in third place on 76 points.

Any slip-up by Herentals coupled with the picking up of maximum points by Black Rhinos will see the trophy destined for the barracks.

On the other hand, should both Herentals and Rhinos lose and Chapungu win, the inaugural Heart Women Soccer League Tournament winners will be crowned champions.

Herentals Queens captain Talent Mukwanda is upbeat her charges have done enough to be crowned champions this afternoon.

They are away to Hope Academy at Luveve Stadium today.

“The confidence comes from the style of play that we possess and the quality of players that we have. They are champions, we have been champions before and we know what to do when it comes to these type of games. Our coaches, the executives, supporters and club president, Honourable Innocent Benza, is also a huge our source of confidence,” she said.

“We are going there to work very hard. We don’t want to underrate the opponent, but we want to give our best so that we come back with the trophy. Our strategy is simple: we are going there to dominate from the onset.”

Black Rhinos captain Mavis Chirandu does not want her players to switch off their concentration at any stage of the match to mount pressure at the top.

Rhinos host Highlanders Royals at Heart Stadium in Harare.

“With women football, every game is a new game. We are going there to play our normal game. That encompasses maintaining the winning mentality just like what we have been doing in the last three matches,” Chirandu told NewsDay Weekender Sport.

“The final match of the season needs maximum concentration and there’s no room for complacency until the final whistle.

“We always encourage each other to stay strong, stay focused and always have a positive mind. Team achievements and personal goals, even the most important thing such as scoring goals gives us confidence.”

Natasha Ndowa, the Chapungu Queens captain, is not putting any pressure on her players heading into the dedicing fixtures.

Chapungu travel to Mandava in Zvishavane for a date against Platinum Royals.

“I believe we have done our best this year and so we approach every game with the same drive: to achieve better than the preceding games. We are not worried about what will happen in other matches. We are simply getting into the final game confident of securing maximum points,” she said.

“We have been down this road before, as reflected in our Heart Tournament heroics. The pressure was immense there, and it’s almost like the same situation. It’s our final match of the season and we are taking it as such.

“Analysing the opponent provides a clearer picture of the challenges the team will face and helps develop a specific strategy to counter their strengths and weaknesses. By creating a game plan, learning to control our emotions and focusing on the right things.”

The league is sponsored by the Heart Group through its visionary leader Walter Magaya.

The dedicated football administrator and serial sports sponsor poured US$360 000 midway into the season as the league got a benefactor for the first time in over a decade plus years.

Magaya has promised to triple the sponsorship pursue next season.