Source: ED defends Cabinet appointments –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa pompously entered the room to announce his Cabinet on Monday at State House.

With his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi in tow, the nation eagerly awaited the President’s announcement, hoping to catch it on their television screens if they were fortunate enough to have electricity.

The Cabinet will be responsible for steering the country’s business for the next five years.

While Mnangagwa popularised the phrase: “The voice of the people is the voice of God,” when he came into power through a coup in 2017, the recently re-elected Zanu PF leader on Monday appeared to have departed from that stance, appearing instead to be now very much keen to show that he is the only voice that matters.

Mnangagwa revealed that he was solely responsible for Cabinet assignments as he appointed his family members to high-ranking positions telling critics that: “If they want to appoint their ministers they should be presidents”.

When asked if he was succumbing to pressure from women lobbyists to appoint more women into Cabinet, Mnangagwa responded: “Who do you think can pressure me?”

Mnangagwa appointed his son Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa Finance deputy minister.

Kudakwashe — an actuarial scientist and a recent law graduate landed in Parliament through the youth quota system on a Zanu PF ticket in the Midlands province.

Mnangagwa also appointed his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa Tourism and Hospitality deputy minister.

Tongai is the Zanu PF legislator for Hunyani constituency. His late father, David, was Mnangagwa’s younger brother.

When asked if he was satisfied with the performance of Kirsty Coventry, whom he retained as the Sport minister, Mnangagwa said: “Those who are saying so should be presidents to appoint people of their choice.

“I have re-appointed her because I am pleased with her performance. Whoever was not impressed by her can appoint someone else when they become president.

Mnangagwa also sarcastically stated that he does not need to appoint members of the opposition.

“The opposition would enjoy being in actual opposition, rather than being in government and failing to fulfil their opposition role,” he said.

Mnangagwa retained Mthuli Ncube as Finance minister.

Ncube has on several occasions courted the ire of the public due to his austerity measures over the past five years. He was recently rejected by residents of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo when he ran as a Zanu PF parliamentary candidate.

Nevertheless, Mnangagwa decided to retain him and even added investment promotion to his portfolio.

Mnangagwa then announced Christopher Mutsvangwa as the War Veterans minister, while his wife Monica was given the Women Affairs ministry, Having previously worked as Information minister.

Controversial politician Barbara Rwodzi was appointed Tourism minister and will be deputised by Mnangagwa’s nephew, Tongai.

Rwodzi recently found herself in the eye of a storm when she was recorded harassing a senior police officer in the run-up to last month’s elections.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change castigated Mnangagwa’s Cabinet, describing it as the worst since 1980.

“Constituted of his friends, family, loyalists and the least qualified, the Cabinet is the worst since Zimbabwe’s independence. It shows no interest in a positive legacy and no attempt to spur positive development. It is yet another missed leadership opportunity for Mnangagwa,” CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said in a statement.

“Particularly worrying is his appointment of his son and nephew as deputy ministers of Finance and Tourism, respectively. Equally disturbing is his retention, from the previous government of several ministers who were rejected in Zanu PF primary elections and the general elections.”

Mkwananzi said Mnangagwa expanded the ministries from 22 to 26 so that he could accommodate family and friends.

“The reappointment of old and tired loyalists exacerbates concerns about the lack of commitment to fresh perspectives and innovative ideas within the regime,” he said.

Political analyst Romeo Chasara said Mnangagwa’s Cabinet appointments showed that the President was detached from the public.

“President Mnangagwa’s recent choices demonstrate a complete disregard for public opinion and a display of arrogance. The inclusion of the President’s son raises questions of nepotism and highlights Mnangagwa’s ‘I don’t care attitude.”

Mnangagwa also re-appointed as one of his deputies Kembo Mohadi, who resigned from government in 2021 over a sex scandal.