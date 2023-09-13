Source: New ministers speak out –Newsday Zimbabwe

Newly-appointed ministers have pledged to bring change in their respective portfolios after getting the mandate to lead yesterday.

Speaking soon after their swearing-in ceremony at State House, several ministers and deputies, notably the young, said they would use their skills to bring change to the ministries.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday appointed 26 Cabinet ministers and deputies as his administration seeks to hit the ground running after last month’s disputed elections.

ICT, Postal and Courier Services minister Tatenda Mavetera said she would employ an all-inclusive approach in harnessing urban and rural communities.

“We want to work on issues that propel ICT. We want to take measures that promote ICT in the rural areas and ensure we make technological advancements matching world class standards,” she said.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerai Moyo said the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) would stay, but with some changes.

“CALA involves a lot of research so we want to make sure that learners have laptops and all the necessary inputs in order for the system to work. There is nothing wrong with CALA, but the way CALA is handled is inappropriate. I think the general sentiment among parents is that CALA should be removed,” he said.

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora said he would sit down and identify the root causes of challenges in his new portfolio including brain drain, shortage of drugs among other things to see how they could map the way forward.

Youth minister Tinoda Machakaire said: “We need to address challenges being faced by the youth, issues of drug and substance abuse and unemployment. We have a lot to learn and impart to the youths so they can find something useful to develop themselves with. We want to uphold independence among the youth.”

Finance deputy minister Kudakwashe David Mnangagwa said he would follow his boss (Mthuli Ncube)’s guidance as they strive to ensure economic stability.

“My mandate comes from my immediate boss, but I’m quite fortunate to be joining the ministry to grow Zimbabwe’s economy and make it the fastest growing economy,” he said.

Sports deputy minister Emily Jesaya said: “The appointment means a lot to the youth and the young women in Zimbabwe. In the Sports ministry, I’m well privileged to work with Kirsty Coventry who has been running the ministry for the past 5 years. It’s a learning curve for me, and I promise that I’m going to support and give it my all.”

Twenty-three ministers, 10 provincial ministers and 11 deputy ministers were sworn in yesterday.