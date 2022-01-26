Source: Education must contribute to sustainable development: Govt | The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Education must fully contribute to sustainable development towards the attainment of Vision 2030, Government has said.

In an interview on the commemoration of the International Day of Education yesterday, the director of communications and advocacy at Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Taungana Ndoro said the contribution will ensure the creation of an upper middle income economy with at least a $65 billion GDP.

International Day of Education is celebrated annually on January 24 and this year it is being commemorated under the theme “Changing Course, Transforming Education.”

“As we commemorate the International Day of Education in these exceptional times, business as usual is no longer an option,” Mr Ndoro said.

“If we are to transform the future and change course, we must rethink education. This means forging a new social contract for education. This year’s theme for the International Day of Education is “Changing Course, Transforming Education” meaning that transforming the future requires an urgent rebalancing of our relationships with each other, with nature, as well as with technology that permits our lives bearing breakthrough opportunities while raising serious concerns for quality, inclusion and democratic participation in our education system.”

Mr Ndoro said there was a need to repair past injustices that excluded other learners and orient the digital transformation around inclusion and equity.

He said education was key for full contribution to sustainable development to wards attaining Vision 2030 and to create an upper middle income economy.

“We can never realise any anything without a shared sense of reality. Therefore, as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, we remain committed to providing equitable, quality, inclusive, relevant, competence driven and wholesome education which is affordable and accessible,” Mr Ndoro said.

“We are entering an age where the future is there to be shared by us and for us. The only prediction that we hold true is that no prediction holds true. The future therefore, is there for us to colonise it.

“The road to the future is never found. Roads to the future have to be made and that is what we are doing here at the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in this Covid-19 era in commemoration of the International Day of Education.”