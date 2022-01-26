Source: Gvt allocates $270 million for Marondera-Musami road upgrade | The Herald

Victor Maphosa

Government has allocated $270 million towards the upgrade of the Marondera-Musami road, as the Second Republic continues to improve the state of roads, which are a key component to the economic development of the country.

The Marondera-Musami road is the shortest link between the Mashonaland East Provincial capital and Murewa as well as other centres like Mutoko, Mudzi and Nyamapanda and its completion will enhance economic development of the province.

Currently, the road is a cause of concern after it was damaged by rains forcing motorists from Marondera to avoid it and opt to drive to Harare first and then use Harare-Nyamapanda highway to reach Murewa or Mutoko.

Provincial road engineer for Mashonaland East Province Engineer Martha Ndoro said the allocation of the funds will see an initial upgrade of 5 km.

She said the upgrade has commenced.