Source: Efforts to eradicate malaria intensify – herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in GENEVA, Switzerland

ZIMBABWE has pledged to step up efforts to eliminate malaria as part of a renewed drive by African nations, which have been reporting an increase in malaria cases and deaths.

The commitment was made by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora at a high-level African Union (AU) Ministers of Health side meeting on malaria, held in Geneva on the eve of the 78th World Health Assembly, which begins today.

Malaria remains a significant public health and development challenge, with the African region bearing the heaviest malaria burden of cases and deaths globally.

“I am happy with the discussions that took place here. In Zimbabwe, we have already seen an upsurge of cases and work has started to combat malaria. So I promise that I will do my best to make sure malaria is eliminated,” Dr Mombeshora said during the meeting.

The meeting comes at a critical time for Zimbabwe, which has recorded a 180 percent increase in the number of cases in the first 17 weeks of 2025 to 59 647 and a 218 percent increase in deaths to 143, compared to 21 309 cases and 45 deaths during the same period in 2024.

So far, 115 malaria outbreaks have been reported in 2025, up from just one in 2024, with only 23 outbreaks under control.

The hardest-hit provinces are Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, and Mashonaland West, which together account for nearly 83 percent of all cases and over 70 percent of deaths.

Children under five make up 14 percent of reported cases. During the meeting in Geneva, the World Health Organisation (WHO) underscored the need to strengthen health systems and boost local manufacturing of malaria treatments and diagnostics to reduce dependency on imports.

The global health body also urged countries to scale up malaria control interventions, especially during peak transmission seasons.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) echoed the urgency of sustained action, highlighting that a US$2 billion loan facility had been made available through Afreximbank to support regional manufacturing capacity for malaria-related commodities.

With climate change and shifting human behaviours fuelling malaria transmission, the pledges made by Zimbabwe places it among countries prioritising bold, home-grown solutions backed by strong leadership and regional collaboration.

As the 78th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA78) kicks off today under the theme, “One World for Health,” the elimination of Malaria will be among some of the most critical issues being discussed.

Other key topics on this year’s agenda include pandemic preparedness, climate change and health, mental health, and the adoption of WHO’s 2025-2028 strategy.

The WHA serves as the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation, bringing together delegations from all 194 member states to set global health policies, approve budgets, and oversee the organisation’s work.

Zimbabwe’s participation underscores its commitment to global health initiatives and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its national health system.