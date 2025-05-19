New partner roped in for Egodini Mall project 

Raymond Jaravaza, ray.jaravaza@chronicle.co.zw

TERRACOTTA Trading Private Limited, the contractor behind the long-stalled Egodini Mall redevelopment project has roped in Better Brands Construction to speed up progress amid stakeholder backlash over implementation delays.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) had issued a six-month notice of cancellation of the tender to mid-June 2025 after Terracotta failed to deliver its implementation commitments in the last nine years.

Egodini was closed in 2016 paving way for the construction of a mall and modern bus rank at an initial estimated cost of about US$60 million.

However, Terracotta repeatedly missed targets due to financing challenges and only managed to deliver the taxi rank under Phase 1 last year.

The delays have been blamed for causing congestion and disorder in the city centre as informal traders and commuter omnibuses have resorted to operating from undesignated points.

Phase One of the project now accommodates informal traders and transport operators plying mainly western suburbs routes but major works of the mall construction still remain.

The six-month notice of cancellation of the lease was issued following failure by the developer to comply with the conditions of withdrawing another notice issued in September 2023 after Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Ltd abandoned the site.

According to the council’s latest minutes, Terracotta has engaged council to withdraw the cancellation notice pledging to complete the project with the help of a local partner, Better Brands.

Terracotta and Better Brands Construction have since signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate implementation.

“The developer responded to the cancellation notice in a letter dated 25 February 2025, advising that they had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Better Brands Construction and requesting that council withdraws the cancellation notice,” reads the report.

“In response the Department of Works requested that Terracotta Trading (Pvt) Ltd submit a detailed programme of works, the estimated cost of the project, detailed design drawings and performance bond of a reputable local bank.”

Contacted for comment on the latest development, Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said council was waiting for Terracotta to officially inform the local authority if they were in a position to meet the set conditions or not before the expiry of the six-month notice of cancellation of the lease in mid-June.

“It would be unfair for BCC to comment on whether or not the developer will meet its conditions before the six-month notice of cancellation of the tender lapses,” said Mr Dube.

“It’s important that the developer is given time to respond accordingly before any conclusions can be made.”

The council’s Department of Works, in a report dated April 10 2025, revealed that the Egodini Mall site remains at only 11 percent complete with no progress on the promised bus rank, fuel station, additional taxi bays, and anchor shops under Phase 1B.

Councillors have voiced strong concerns over the delays with Ward 9 Councillor Donaldson Mabuto criticising the developer for failure to meet contractual obligations.

“Terracotta was expected to respond and adhere to the contract, but they have not,” said Clr Mabuto.

“The Egodini Mall Project delay is sending the wrong signals to investors and damaging the council’s reputation,” lamented Ward 22 Councillor Mmeli Thobeka Moyo.

Several councillors have also called for the immediate termination of Terracotta’s contract questioning whether council had adequately fulfilled its own obligations regarding rentals and vendor space management.

Councillors noted that Terracotta had been on site for a period spanning nine years and that there was no development, advanced preparatory works and demolitions.

Recently, the ruling party, Zanu-PF Bulawayo province convened a meeting with the city council and Terracotta officials to discuss the Egodini development.