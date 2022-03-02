Email Marketing Tips Your Business Needs Today

You’ve seen these emails screaming at you from a mile away, “Buy Now!” “Grab This Incredible Offer,” “This is the Last Download You’ll Ever Need!”

Most businesses consider email marketing a purely prospecting tool. They design and package content to drive consumers to their websites hoping to interest these visitors to take action.

Does that work?

Sure, depending on how you package your message, and who you’re targeting. However, email marketing is more than that.

It’s also a tool for growing relationships with prospects who’ve reached out to you and strengthening existing ones. As you demonstrate value, it helps a positive consumer perception of your expertise and solidifies trust.

We’ll look at five tips to help you maximize your email marketing strategy along with other digital marketing tactics worth implementing.

1. Email Marketing Tips

Let’s dive in:

Build your list. Resist buying email lists . While they may contain companies in your target industry, they are not permission-based. Sending them unsolicited emails may earn you the spammer label, ruining your reputation with email service providers.

. While they may contain companies in your target industry, they are not permission-based. Sending them unsolicited emails may earn you the spammer label, ruining your reputation with email service providers. Map out the customer’s journey according to your buyer personas. Detailed journeys allow you to visualize the path potential buyers may take to arrive at the end goal—purchase. With this understanding, you can build effective campaigns.

Embed videos in your email campaigns. People receive a ton of emails in their inboxes today. How can you make yours stand out? Research shows that adding video to your email campaign can boost open rates by up to 19 percent.

Use a conversational tone. We all want to sound smart, competent, and professional, but that doesn’t mean your copy should read like an academic paper. Keep your tone personable. It won’t take away from your expertise.

Measure performance. Use the reporting feature in your email marketing tool to analyze your campaign’s performance and identify actionable strategies for future implementation.

2. Host Webinars

Here’s an interesting statistic. Up to 54 percent of B2B professionals tune in for webinars each week.

Why do you think this is the case?

Webinars cover just about every aspect of marketing from relationship building to lead generation, education, conversion, sales, and post-sales relations.

They offer brands an excellent opportunity to educate specific audiences dealing with specific pain points on viable solutions. You can go deeper with these audiences and present the benefits potential consumers stand to gain by using your solutions to tackle their problems.

Here are some considerations:

Plan quality content. The kind that audiences are interested in knowing more about. Content that attracts them to your webinar and keeps them engaged the entire time. The kind that draws from your expertise as a trustworthy brand in your industry.

Choose the best equipment. There are several free and paid webinar software platforms you can use depending on your budget, needs, and the tool’s capability.

Toot the event. Webinars can host large audiences from far and wide, but they won’t sign up to attend if they don’t know there’s a webinar going down. Date and time are absolutely critical for planning, so mention them expressly.

Make the webinar interactive. Actively engaging your audience keeps them tuned in longer—yes attendees abandon webinars if they feel disconnected. Encourage attendees to ask questions, take short quizzes or polls, and participate in discussion segments.

3. Make Cold Calls

Alongside email outreach, cold calling is an effective initial contact strategy. You identify a prospect who stands to benefit from your offerings and reach out to them.

Feedback is instantaneous—the person on the other side either likes what you’re saying or doesn’t.

Here are some tips:

Define your reason for calling. Making cold calls goes beyond meeting your quota, it’s about what you want to achieve. Are you inviting the lead to a webinar? To view a live demo or agree to a meeting? Knowing how you want the conversation to end helps you tweak your pitch to lead you there.

Work with a laser-targeted list of prospects. Use data to zero in on prospects who are likely to need your solutions. Find sales triggers like new legislation, new funding, expansions or mergers, and other developments that present opportunities for securing contracts.

Personalize scripts. Sounds like a ton of work? It sure is. But if you want to score, you need to speak to your prospect in a way that relates to their business, needs, and how you can help. A general script won’t do that for you

Brace yourself for objections. Because they will come. View them as unanswered questions that create gray areas in your prospect’s mind. Turn them into questions and answer them factually to eliminate doubt from the prospect’s mind.

4. Use Video Marketing

Videos are a fantastic way to communicate your brand’s message and share your expertise with audiences entertainingly.

They capture interest and answer questions pertaining to every stage of the purchase cycle to help buyers make up their minds quickly. This doesn’t just increase quality traffic, but the snack-sized, memorable aspect of video makes them easy to consume and share.

Examples of useful B2B videos include

Product demos. These demonstrate how your products/services work. They may involve highlighting special features or walking audiences through how your solutions work.

Customer testimonials. These provide first-hand accounts of a customer’s experience with your solutions. Shot from a user’s perspective, viewers can relate to that user’s problems and envision your solutions helping sort out their own problems.

Case studies. They are like testimonials but go further to tell a compelling story about your solutions. They incorporate a user’s story, detailed features and benefits of your solutions along with measurable positive outcomes the user experienced.

Expert interviews. These videos tackle industry-relevant topics, trends, and legislation. They feature experts, analysts, and thought leaders both within your company and outside of it. Their purpose is to educate and establish your authority.

5. Link Building

Two things companies struggle with are visibility and credibility.

The primary purpose behind link building is to improve your prominence in search engines’ “eyes.”

When you have influential websites linking to your website search engine algorithms perceive this as a “yay vote.” Meaning your site is worth recognizing and serving up to relevant audiences.

Naturally, you’ll need to create quality and relevant content to ensure visitors who land on your page linger. If they leave too quickly, it will dampen that positive vote.

Here are considerations for link building: